‘Narco jihad’ remark: Bishop booked in Kerala

Acting on a court directive, the police in Kerala Monday booked Catholic Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt for his “narcotic jihad” statement.

A magistrate court in Pala directed the local police to register the case against the Bishop after the Kottayam district president of the All India Imams Council, Abdul Azeez Moulavi, approached it.

The Kottayam Police have invoked charges, including promotion of enmity, against the Bishop.

Two months ago, while addressing people at a pilgrim centre under the Pala diocese, the Bishop had controversially claimed the existence of a “narcotics jihad”, besides “love jihad”, to trap non-Muslims.

The bishop had alleged that drugs are being used in soft drinks and juices to make non-Muslims addicts. Government and mainstream political parties, except BJP, have deplored the comments. Multiple Muslim organizations had demanded apology from the Bishop.