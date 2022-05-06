Kerala govt backing Islamic terror, Christians’ concerns genuine: Nadda

The CPI(M)-led government in Kerala under Pinarayi Vijayan “pretends to be neutral” but in effect is a “pseudo-secular” administration that is encouraging Islamic terrorism, BJP national president J P Nadda said on Friday.

Nadda said there is a general feeling in Kerala that the Vijayan government is supporting “certain sections”, and its policy is to divide and rule.

Addressing a public meeting in Kozhikode, he said: “It (LDF government) pretends to be neutral, but I would like to say that the government is encouraging Islamic terrorism. Islamic terrorism is getting patronage of the CPI(M) government. Kerala has become the breeding centre of Islamic terrorism.”

Nadda said people at large are uncomfortable with the fast demographic changes taking place in the state. “Our religious leaders, especially those from the Christian community, have raised such issues time and again. We have to understand why the religious communities, especially the Christian community, are raising the issue of demographic change taking place in the society. They are also concerned about narcotic jihad.’’

Calling the state government’s policy as one involving “pseudo-secularism”, he said it involves special treatment to one section of the society.

The BJP leader also said there is a spurt in political murders, violence and organised crime in Kerala. “The state government is sponsoring violence and murders in the state. In a democratic manner and in (the spirit of) cooperative federalism, we will fight and bring the culprits to book. We will see that the law takes its own course.

Earlier in the day, addressing state BJP leaders on his arrival at Kozhikode airport, Nadda said anti-national forces are operating in Kerala with the patronage of political fronts. “We will fight these anti-national forces. The Centre is keeping a close watch on their activities,’’ he said.