Monsoon to hit Kerala on May 31: IMD

THE INDIA Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday announced that the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is expected on May 31. The forecast comes with a model error deviation of four days.

This was stated in the Met department’s report on the ‘Southwest monsoon onset date over Kerala’, released on Friday.

The normal date for the monsoon onset over the southern state is June 1, which marks the commencement of the four-month-long southwest monsoon season over the country.

The IMD will issue the second stage long range forecast (LRF) towards the end of this month that will specify the rainfall distribution over the homogeneous regions of the country.

India records over 70 per cent of its annual rainfall between June and September. This rainfall is crucial for an agrarian country like India.

The monsoon first arrives over the Andaman Sea, a little after mid-May and progresses towards mainland India within a fortnight.

Due to the prevailing active conditions over the Arabian Sea — in the form of a well-marked low pressure system that is set to intensify into a cyclone by Saturday, the cross equatorial flow will gain greater momentum.

“The cross equatorial south westerly winds have temporarily strengthened over the Arabian Sea. This flow is very likely to strengthen and deepen over the Bay of Bengal starting May 20 onwards. Sustained rainfall activity is likely over south Bay of Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar islands from May 21,” the IMD statement stated.

In its first stage LRF, the Met department had forecast a normal monsoon over the country as a whole, with the season’s rainfall pitched at 98 per cent of the long period average.