Monkeypox confirmed in Kerala man who returned from UAE

A case of monkeypox was confirmed in Kerala on Thursday, making it the first such case to be reported in the country.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the infection was diagnosed in a person who returned from the UAE three days ago. The infected person had come into contact with another confirmed case in the UAE. The case was confirmed after the person’s samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, said the minister.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. MPX was first discovered in 1958 in colonies of monkeys kept for research. Hence the name monkeypox. The monkeypox virus comes from the same family of viruses as smallpox, belonging to the orthopoxvirus genus in the family poxviridae.

The confirmed case, a native of Kollam, has been isolated after he developed symptoms of the disease. He has been admitted to an isolated facility at the government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram. Eleven people who have been in touch with the infected person on his return from the UAE on Tuesday have been under observation, said the minister.

According to the WHO, monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Severe cases can occur. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has been around 3–6 per cent. It is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. Normally, the virus is spread from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions. The clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related orthopoxvirus infection that was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980. Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness. The symptoms of the disease are fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes, which may lead to a range of medical complications.