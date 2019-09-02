Mohanlal ivory possession case: Kerala govt says no approval for Forest dept decision

In a new development in the case against actor Mohanlal in connection with charges of possessing elephant tusks, the Kerala government argued in the High Court in Kochi that it did not give approval to the decision of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) to allow the actor to retain the tusks.

The government’s stand was clarified in response to a petition filed by AA Poulose against the decision to allow the actor to possess the tusks, that were seized during a raid by the Forest Department in 2011.

The petitioner had challenged the government order that had given ownership certificate to the actor for possessing two pairs of elephant tusks. A report had cited irregularities in the granting of the ownership certificate to the actor.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the government to complete investigation in the case before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court in Perumbavoor.

The case was heard before the division bench headed by the Chief Justice of Kerala.