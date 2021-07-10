Milma chairman Balan Master, 74, dead

July 10, 2021 10:22:36 pm
P A Balan Master, Chairman, Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (KCMMF) or Milma, died here on Saturday. He was 74. Master was undergoing treatment for cerebral haemorrhage for the past one month.
A native of Avinissery in Thrissur, Master is survived by his wife and two children.
A founding leader of Milma, Master had been active in the co-operative sector of the state for over four decades.
Serving as the director of KCMMF and its regional unions for the past 30 years, Master played a lead role in the growth of Milma as a dairy major of the country, having a network of over 3,000 primary co-operatives across the state with a million dairy farmers affiliated to them.
His dedication and vision had contributed in turning Milma into one of largest co-operative institutions with a turnover of Rs 3000 crore, a statement issued by Milma said.
He was Chairman of KCMMF for a period of 5 years.
As vice-president of Kerala Karshaka Congress, he also served as chairman, Ernakulam Regional Union, for two terms.
He was a teacher by profession.
His experience, empathy and managerial skills came in handy to steer Milma through the challenges during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He was popular in the dairy sector as he was the President of Milk Societies Association and a member of the State Cooperative Union.
Before the formation of Milma, he was Director of Thrissur District Milk Supply Union.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-