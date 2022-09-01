Noted educator, women’s rights activist Mary Roy passes away

Noted educator and women’s rights activist Mary Roy passed away on Thursday. She was 89.

Mary, the mother of Booker prize winning writer Arundhati Roy, is widely known for winning a landmark Supreme Court lawsuit in 1986, famously dubbed the ‘Mary Roy case’, which ensured equal rights in family property for women belonging to the Syrian Christian community from Kerala.

By upholding the supremacy of the Indian Succession Act of 1925, the apex court’s judgment put an end to the centuries-old practice of bequeathing only a minor portion of family property to women in Syrian Christian families.

Roy founded the Corpus Christi High School in Kottayam in 1967. The school was later renamed Pallikoodam.