Maradu flats: SC asks Kerala govt to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to all flat owners

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Kerala government to give Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to Maradu flat owners after it was brought to its notice that some of the flat owners were given a lesser amount.

Advertising

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat asked the builders of Maradu flat to deposit Rs 20 crore within one month with the court-appointed committee.

The top court said the attached bank account of the builders will be detached for depositing Rs 20 crore with the committee.

The bench also asked builders to submit their banking details on affidavit with the court.

Advertising

It also rejected a prayer of builder association Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) that the Maradu flats be not demolished and put to some other use.

“We are not going back from our demolition orders. This matter can’t be agitated afresh. Our order is final,” the bench said while rejecting the plea of CREDAI.

The top court also asked the one-member committee to assess the documentary proof of payments made by flat owners to builders after some homebuyers told the bench that they had paid more than Rs 25 lakh to the developers.

The Kerala government also informed the court that they have till now disbursed over Rs 10 crore as interim compensation to flat owners.