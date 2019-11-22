Maradu flats demolition: SC to hear review pleas of residents seeking relief from builders

A month after the Supreme Court provided Maradu flat owners interim relief by providing Rs 25 lakh each as compensation, the top court Friday agreed to hear review pleas of some of the flat owners seeking appropriate relief from the builders.

Advertising

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it would hear the review pleas filed by some owners in an open court.

After submitting a status report, the counsel for the Kerala government said the state had partially complied with the earlier apex court order of the demolition of the flats in Kochi. In compliance with the previous order, Rs 27.99 crore was disbursed as interim compensation to Maradu flat owners and said it would be paying Rs 33.51 crore more to them.

A three-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court cleared the applications of 231 flat owners till early November and has been processing others.

Advertising

Meanwhile, on November 3, a fresh plea was filed in the Supreme Court challenging its verdict directing demolition of Maradu apartments claiming that a “fraud” was played upon the court and it was misled on the project being an impermissible construction.

The Kerala government had last month handed over the apartment complexes to Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and Chennai-based Vijay Steels and Explosives after evacuating the residents. Preliminary work, including removing windows and doors and other structures, has since been underway. The apartment complexes are likely to be pulled down using controlled demolition method involving explosives on January 11 and 12.

-with PTI inputs