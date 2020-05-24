Woman killed after husband sets cobra at her: Kerala Police

The man who supplied the husband with the snake has also been arrested. (File) The man who supplied the husband with the snake has also been arrested. (File)

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 25-year-old wife by letting a cobra bite her while she was asleep, police said on Sunday. The incident took place near Kollam early this month.

The man, Sooraj, was arrested after the wife’s family raised suspicions, saying this was the second

time in three months that she had been bitten by a snake.

Police said after investigations by the Crime Branch, they arrested Sooraj, a private bank employee, from Adoor in Pathanamthitta district. A snake-catcher, who supplied Sooraj with the cobra and a Russell’s Viper, both highly venomous snakes, was also arrested.

The woman’s parents had approached the police saying there was something suspicious about the death of their daughter on May 7, as barely a couple of months ago, she had survived a snake bite.

The couple were married for around two years. A financial angle over dowry is suspected behind the killing, the police said.

“The husband and the man who brought him the snakes have been arrested,” Kollam police chief K S Hari Sankar told mediapersons here on Sunday.

Police found digital evidence on the man’s mobile phone of him having watched snake-related videos on YouTube in the past three months, apparently to get trained in handling them, Hari Sankar said.

Police said Sooraj bought the Russell’s Viper from Suresh and on March 2, he attempted to kill his wife at their house in Adoor using the snake.

The woman was hospitalised and discharged on April 22, after which she had returned to her parents’ home in Anchal in Kollam district.

Sooraj once again contacted Suresh and purchased an Indian cobra. On May 6 night, he dropped it on his wife while she was sleeping, officers said.

“He watched the snake bite her twice. On May 7 morning, he got out of the room as usual and her mother found her unconscious,” a police officer said.

She was declared dead on arrival at a hospital while the snake found in the room was later killed.

Police said the snake catcher had been involved in illegal trade of the reptiles and the forest department would file a separate case for that.

