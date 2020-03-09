Malayali vlogger, who documented his stay in coronavirus isolation ward, discharged

In a road trip to Europe, that he began in October last year, Subhan had covered among other countries, Iran where now over 190 people have succumbed to the coronavirus. In a road trip to Europe, that he began in October last year, Subhan had covered among other countries, Iran where now over 190 people have succumbed to the coronavirus.

A popular Kerala-based vlogger, whose informative and calm videos over the last few days from an isolation ward at a government hospital in Kannur sent positive vibes through social media platforms, was discharged Sunday after testing negative for coronavirus. Follow Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates

Shakir Subhan, whose YouTube account by the name of ‘Mallu Traveler’ has over 6 lakh subscribers, was admitted to the isolation ward at a government hospital in Kannur last week due to his travel history. In a road trip to Europe, that he began in October last year, Subhan had covered among other countries, Iran where now over 190 people have succumbed to the coronavirus. After being denied entry into Georgia, Subhan had to cut short his trip from Azerbaijan, travelling through Dubai, to Kannur, his hometown.

In the videos, Subhan, who consistently appears in a cheerful and jovial mood, documents how he walked through the Kannur airport upon his arrival in the country with almost everyone maintaining a distance from him due to his suspected virus credentials.

“I’m travelling like the Prime Minister. They (airport officials) moved all the passengers away and removed the customs check. For the first time in my life, I feel like a VIP,” Subhan speaks into a camera that he himself operates. Soon, an ambulance is readied for him at the arrival area from where he is whisked quickly to the general hospital in Kannur where an isolation ward awaits him.

When an airport official asks him not to be afraid, Subhan replies, “I am not afriad at all. Even if I have to be in bed for 15 days, I will enjoy. I will make sure not to spread the infection to anyone.”

Once at the isolation ward, where he was the only patient on the first day, Subhan brings out the camera again and vlogs calmly about his experience so far. He credits the state government for the cleanliness in the isolation wards and its respectful treatment of those who have to be brought in for suspected symptoms.

“There’s nothing to be scared about. Because we are living in Kerala. The health system in Kerala has been recognised by the world. Our doctors and nurses are great,” Subhan says.

In his videos, that show the insides of the isolation ward as well as minute details about what he’s eating, Subhan takes care to tell his viewers, especially those travelling from virus-affected countries, about taking all precautions to prevent the spread of infection.

“If anyone has symptoms, you must get admitted immediately. You shouldn’t stay at home and risk infecting your family…you should cancel all your trips if you’re planning. This is not a good time to travel,” says the vlogger who grabbed headlines in 2018 by hitchhiking from Kerala to Nepal in seven days purely on the benevolence of strangers.

Subhan also compliments the staff of the general hospital who bring him bread, eggs and milk in the morning and occasional snacks like banana fritters in the evenings. During the three-day stay at the isolation ward, Subhan also manages to convince his nurses to subscribe to his YouTube channel. The only downsides were the mosquitoes and the irregular water supply in the bathroom.

“We should never be scared of our medical system. We have to trust it fully….I’m doing this for the Malayalis who want to understand how an isolation ward works. I want to give strength to them (who may have fears about coronavirus),” he says.

