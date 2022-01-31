Malayalam TV news channel MediaOne barred from transmission by Centre

Transmission of prominent Malayalam-language news channel Mediaone TV, which has the backing of Jamaat-e-Islami, was barred by the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry citing “security reasons.’’ The channel went off air on Monday noon.

Mediaone TV editor Pramod Raman, in a statement, said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has imposed a broadcasting ban on the channel. “The ministry has said the ban was due to security reasons, but the channel is yet to get the details on it. The Union Government has not made the details about the ban available to Mediaone TV. We have started legal action against the ban. After completing the process, the channel would be back to the audience. We are suspending the broadcasting temporarily with the hope that justice will prevail at last,’’ said the statement.

Channel sources said the licence of the TV channel has not expired but the process of renewal of the licence of the channel was on when the ban came.

This is the second time in recent years that MediaoneTV has been barred from transmission. In March 2020, the Centre had imposed a ban on the channel for 48 hours on charges of violating provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1998 while reporting on the riots in northeast Delhi.