Thursday, October 15, 2020
Malayalam poet Akkitham, who won Jnanpith Award last year, passes away

A Padma Shri awardee, Akkitham is also known for his critical essays, short stories and other literary works. His works have been translated into multiple languages.

Akkitham won the 55th Jnanpith Award last year.

Noted Malayalam poet Akkitham, who won the 55th Jnanpith Award last year, passed away on Thursday. He was 94.

Born in 1926 in Kerala’s Palakkad district, Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, popularly known as Akkitham, penned his first poem when he was eight. He went on to become one of the most respected names in Malayalam poetry, winning several literary accolades, including the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1973. A Padma Shri awardee, Akkitham is also known for his critical essays, short stories and other literary works. His works have been translated into multiple languages.

