Malayalam poet Akkitham, who won Jnanpith Award last year, passes away

Akkitham won the 55th Jnanpith Award last year. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Noted Malayalam poet Akkitham, who won the 55th Jnanpith Award last year, passed away on Thursday. He was 94.

Born in 1926 in Kerala’s Palakkad district, Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, popularly known as Akkitham, penned his first poem when he was eight. He went on to become one of the most respected names in Malayalam poetry, winning several literary accolades, including the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1973. A Padma Shri awardee, Akkitham is also known for his critical essays, short stories and other literary works. His works have been translated into multiple languages.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd