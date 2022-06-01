Malayalam actor Vijay Babu, accused of rape, lands in Kerala

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been booked in a rape case, returned to Kerala on Wednesday from Dubai, a day after the Kerala High Court granted him interim protection from arrest.

Babu, who has been accused of raping a woman actor, had fled the country fearing arrest after the Kochi city police registered a case against him. He faces another case for revealing the identity of the woman actor on social media.

“I have faith in the judicial system. I will prove my innocence in court. I will cooperate with the probe. I thank all those who stood with me during this hour of crisis,” Babu told the media at Cochin International Airport on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, while hearing Babu’s anticipatory bail plea, the Kerala High Court had granted him interim protection from arrest till June 2.

Over the last month, the Kerala police have been exerting pressure on Babu to appear before them. Last week, the external affairs ministry had cancelled his passport at the behest of the Kerala Police, which had issued an ultimatum to the actor. When the police said they would issue a red-corner notice against him, Babu allegedly moved to a country that did not share an extradition treaty with India.

On April 27, the Kochi city police had registered a case against Babu on charges of sexually assaulting a woman actor. Hours after the case was registered, Babu revealed the name of the actor on social media and claimed that he was the real victim.