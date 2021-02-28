Love jihad more in Kerala than UP, need law to stop it: state BJP chief

Surendran said the Christian community was now more worried about the practice as they were reportedly being targeted, and had sought stringent action against it. (File Photo)

The BJP manifesto in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls would include a legislation against “love jihad”, the party’s state unit president, K Surendran, said on Saturday. He said the Christian community in Kerala is also worried about the issue, and the community feels that their girls and women are being “targeted”.

“Love jihad” is a term used by Hindutva leaders to refer to an alleged campaign by Muslims to force Hindu girls or women to convert in the guise of love.

“Love Jihad is more prevalent in Kerala than in Uttar Pradesh, and a law is required to prevent it,” Surendran told reporters in Palakkad, PTI reported. “The Christian community in the state is worried and have sought stringent action against love jihad,” he said.

Asked about senior BJP leader Shobha Surendran’s recent statement that IUML was welcome to the NDA if the party leaves its “communal agenda” and accepts the leadership and policies of the Narendra Modi government, the BJP state chief said the party would join hands “only with those who leave their affiliation” with IUML, Congress and CPI(M), PTI reported.

By making the “love jihad” part of its poll plank, the BJP is seen as aiming to win support from a section of Christians in Kerala, particularly Catholics, the largest Christian segment in the state. Various Churches have recently intensified the “campaign and enlightenment drive’’ against inter-religious marriages. Besides, fringe Christian groups are also campaigning against “love jihad” on social media.