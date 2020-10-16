Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-194 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 70 lakh!

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-194 Today Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-194 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will on Friday announce the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-194. While the first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 70 lakh, the second and the third prizes will be Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The Kerala government runs a slew of seasonal and daily lotteries which are extremely popular among the public and help shore up non-tax revenues for the administration. The lottery department was set up in 1967 and since its inception, it is one of the few government departments to have never recorded losses.

The first lottery ticket in 1967 was sold for Re 1 and carried a top cash prize of Rs 50,000. The department has grown from a revenue of Rs 20 lakhs in 1967-68 to nearly Rs 9000 crores in 2017-18. Today, it sells the major Thiruvonam, Vishu, Puja, Monsoon, Summer bumper tickets along with daily-draw categories such as Akshaya, Sthree Shakti, Karunya, and Pournami.

