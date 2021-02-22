Kerala Election 2021 Opinion Poll: LDF predicted to break 40-year jinx by returning to power

Around 39% of the respondents said they wanted to see Pinarayi Vijayan return as the chief minister of the state. (File)

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) will return to power in Kerala with a simple majority if elections were held now, a survey has predicted.

Since 1980, no incumbent party or coalition has been voted back to power in the state.

According to the Asianet News-CFore survey, the LDF is likely to get 72-78 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The half-way mark is 71. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is expected to end up with 59-65 seats, an improvement from its 2016 tally of 47 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will finish in third position with 3-7 seats.

The survey predicted that the LDF will make gains over the UDF in northern and southern Kerala while the UDF will be dominant in the central parts of the state.

Around 39% of the respondents said they wanted to see Pinarayi Vijayan return as the chief minister of the state. While 18% opted for former CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy, his colleague and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor got 9% votes. Health Minister KK Shailaja got 7% votes, followed by Congress leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and BJP state president K Surendran with 6% votes.

As per the survey, 34% of the respondents said the LDF government’s biggest achievement was distributing the free food kits during the Covid-19 lockdown. 27% of the respondents voted for welfare pension and 18% said they appreciated the government’s Covid-19 management. At the same time, 34% of the surveyors said the government’s biggest failure was handling the Sabarimala agitation in 2018.

In June last year, a similar survey by Asianet News-CFore had also predicted that the LDF would come back to power if elections were held then. In the local body polls in December, the LDF exceeded expectations by winning a majority of the panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats and corporations.