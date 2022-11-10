Row with Guv deepens as Kerala govt drops Arif Mohammed as Chancellor of Kalamandalam university 

The LDF government on Thursday amended the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove the Governor as its Chancellor.

The position, which was held by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, would now be taken over by an eminent person from the field of Art and Culture, the Pinarayi Vijayan-headed government said in its order, amending the rules and regulations of the deemed university of Art and Culture.

The amended rules of the deemed university also state that the governance system and management structure of the Kerala Kalamandalam shall be in accordance with the decision of the state government.

Lately, the Kerala government has been at loggerheads with Khan over the functioning of the state’s universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors.

The CPI(M) government in the Kerala has projected its confrontation with Khan as one against the Sangh Parivar, its ideological rival that has been chipping away, trying to make inroads in Kerala.

The CPI(M) has accused the RSS of using Khan as an agent to implement its saffron agenda, and has said it is acting in the interest of “saving higher education” from this.