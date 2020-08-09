‘When there is a crisis, everyone pitches in’: Locals among first to help Kozhikode air crash victims

The debris of the Air India Express plane that skidded off a runway while landing. (AP) The debris of the Air India Express plane that skidded off a runway while landing. (AP)

Shortly after 7.45 pm on Friday, Irshad Valanat heard an explosion. It was raining hard, and Valanat hesitated to go outside, but within a few minutes, he learnt about the mishap at the airport.

His friends and neighbours began circulating voice clips on WhatsApp. One said, “A plane has crashed into the gorge at the end of the runway toward Mukkottu. It’s a terrible accident. Please open all roads towards Kondotty.” This was in reference to the area being a Covid-19 containment zone, with key roads blocked with stones and barrels. Follow Kozhikode Air India Express crash LIVE updates

Another voice note said, “Please send as many cars and ambulances as possible to the runway. We need more vehicles.”

Valanat, who deals in vegetables and fruits for export to the Middle East, dialled a couple of his friends and raced towards the crash site, where the magnitude of the disaster overwhelmed him.

“Around 30 people were already there with an ambulance and a fire force vehicle on standby. Huge stones of the wall had fallen onto the aircraft. The other half of the aircraft was a few feet away,” he told the Indian Express.

Irshad was one of the first responders Friday when an Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the tabletop runway at Kozhikode and dived nose-first into a 35-foot gorge, killing 18 people. He and his friends were the ones who brought out pilot Deepak Vasanth Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Sharma from the badly-mangled cockpit, though both succumbed to their injuries later.

Before the NDRF and other rescue agencies arrived at the spot, local residents like Irshad helped to transport critically-injured passengers to nearby hospitals.

So many residents pitched in to help the passengers from the plane that when autorickshaw driver Shibu showed up at the crash site at around 8:10 pm to offer his help, the police had to turn him away. “All my friends were already there, helping rescue people stuck inside the aircraft… Here, when there’s a crisis, everyone pitches in to help, ignoring everything else. That’s how we have lived all our life,” he said.

Junaid, a vegetables vendor in the area who was also among the first responders at the crash site, claimed that more than half of the passengers were ferried to local hospitals in private vehicles.

“I lost count of the people who flocked to the area to help. And I’m not surprised. This is Malappuram and this is Kondotty. We are known for our volunteer work,” he said.

However, after two of the deceased passengers on the flight tested positive for Covid-19, the state health department has asked all rescue volunteers to enter self-monitored quarantine at home. “Rescue workers have come to the crash site from all the nearby panchayats… We have opened a control room at the district medical office for them to inform us. They can also register at the local PHC,” said Krishnan, a local health official.

