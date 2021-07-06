19-year-old sailor found dead with bullet wounds at Kochi Naval Base

A statutory board of inquiry is being ordered by the Navy.

A 19-year-old sailor was found dead with bullet wounds in the early hours of Tuesday at the Naval Base in Kochi, Kerala. He is believed to have died by suicide.

The sailor, unmarried and hailing from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was on duty at one of the security check posts inside the base. He was found dead by colleagues around 4 am, said a source. He had access to a weapon at the time.

The body has been kept at the Naval base hospital, where it will be subject to post-mortem before being flown home.

A statutory board of inquiry is being ordered by the Navy, and a case of unnatural death has been registered at the Harbour police station.