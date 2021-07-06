19-year-old sailor found dead with bullet wounds at Kochi Naval Base

July 6, 2021 10:02:43 am
A 19-year-old sailor was found dead with bullet wounds in the early hours of Tuesday at the Naval Base in Kochi, Kerala. He is believed to have died by suicide.
The sailor, unmarried and hailing from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was on duty at one of the security check posts inside the base. He was found dead by colleagues around 4 am, said a source. He had access to a weapon at the time.
The body has been kept at the Naval base hospital, where it will be subject to post-mortem before being flown home.
A statutory board of inquiry is being ordered by the Navy, and a case of unnatural death has been registered at the Harbour police station.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-