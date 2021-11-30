Miss Kerala 2019, runner up died in accident while being chased by drug dealer: Police

The police Tuesday said the death of Miss Kerala-2019 Ansi Kabeer and runner up Anjana Shajan in a road accident in Kochi last month was a result of being chased by an alleged drug dealer identified as Saiju Thankachan.

Ansi and Anjana had died on the night of October 31 when their car rammed into a roadside tree while they were returning home from a hotel where they had attended a party. One of their friends Mohammed Ashiqu later succumbed to his injuries, while another, Abul Rahman, escaped with minor injuries.

After a thorough investigation, a few days back the police arrested Saiju who had chased the women after they left Hotel No. 18 in Fort Kochi.

Also Read | Mullaperiyar dam water level at 142 ft, Idduki admin sounds alert

Kochi city police commissioner C H Nagaraju told the media that Saiju is a drug addict and his tailing the car of the models had led to the accident. “He had followed the car with malicious intention and it led to the accident. Their friend Abdul Rahman, who was driving the car, had accelerated the vehicle to escape from Saiju. He has close links in the drug racket and used to supply drugs in parties. He has reportedly abused several women who used to take part in parties. Had the women approached us, we could have taken a step. We are looking if the police can file a suo motu case against him,” he said.

Saiju was arrested based on the statement of Rahman under sections 354D (stalking) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) read with 109 (abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence).

After the accident, Saiju went into hiding and tried in vain to get anticipatory bail from the High Court. The families of the deceased women also wanted the police to probe into the mystery behind the road accident.

Saiju had earlier claimed that he had tailed the car to ask the models to stay back at the hotel and not drive under the influence of alcohol. However, CCTV footage from the highway corroborated the allegation that Saiju had chased the women.

Police had earlier arrested the owner of the hotel, Roy Vayalat, and five of his employees on charges of destroying the evidence of the party.