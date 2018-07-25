Kochi Metro’s second-phase extension gets state cabinet nod

The 11.2 km-long extension from JLN Stadium to Kakkanad will cover 11 stations and has an estimated project cost of Rs 2310 crore. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) The 11.2 km-long extension from JLN Stadium to Kakkanad will cover 11 stations and has an estimated project cost of Rs 2310 crore. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

The cabinet chaired by Pinarayi Vijayan gave the nod for the expansion of the Kochi Metro which will take the elevated train network to the city’s IT hub of Kakkanad. The 11.2 km-long extension from JLN Stadium to Kakkanad will cover 11 stations and has an estimated project cost of Rs 2310 crore. The stations are Palarivattam Junction, Palarivattam Bypass, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Kunnumpuram, Kakkanad, Kochi CEZ, Chittethukara, KINFRA and Infopark-1.

The Kochi Metro network currently runs from Aluva, a suburb of Kochi, to the city centre near Maharaja’s College over 18 kilometres through 16 stations. The first-phase extension from Maharaja’s College to Pettah, which will take the train network through the busy junction of Vyttila, is expected to be completed by next year.

With the extension to Kakkanad, a large segment of IT and software employees who work there can commute easily to the city bypassing traffic snarls. The ‘Water Metro’ project, whereby the city’s inland water channels are being used to service modern air-conditioned ferries, is also expected to be opened to the public next year. Once the ferries start operating, commuting from one part of the city to the other will be easier.

Engineering consultancy firm RITES had prepared the Technical Feasibility study and DPR for the second phase extension to Infopark and submitted it to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in February 2015. The DPR was then further revised in accordance with the new metro policy and submitted to the state government in February this year. Construction work on the extension will begin once the proposal gets the nod of the Centre.

