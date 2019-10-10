Kochi: Man sets minor on fire for rejecting proposal, commits suicide

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire at her residence in Kakkanad, a suburb of Kerala’s Kochi, by a man on Wednesday for turning down his proposal. She died on the spot. The man committed suicide by setting himself on fire too.

According to reports, Mithun, 27, a resident of Paravur in Ernakulam district, drove to the victim’s house late on Wednesday and forced himself in. The accused poured petrol on the minor and set her ablaze inside the house.

Mithun, who had poured petrol over himself, was also burnt after the fire caught his body.

While the victim died on the spot, the accused succumbed to his injuries at the Kalamassery Medical College hospital.

The victim’s father, who tried to save his daughter, also suffered burn injuries and is admitted to a nearby hospital. The girl’s mother is in a state of shock following the incident.

Neighbours alerted the cops after they heard the cries from house.

While the reason behind Mithun’s act is yet to be ascertained, reports suggest that the minor girl had turned down his proposal for a romantic relationship.

The accused is reported to have repeatedly harassed the victim, most recently during a tuition class when the latter’s mother was forced to intervene and bring her home.

The sub-inspector at Infopark Police Station, who is probing the case, said he will brief reporters on the incident later.

This is the fourth such incident of a woman being set on fire in Kerala in the past eight months.