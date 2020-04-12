Follow Us:
Kochi: Man arrested for posting derogratory photos of Crucifixion

By: PTI | Kochi | Updated: April 12, 2020 3:27:06 pm
man arrested in kochi for posting jesus photo, jesus derogatory photo, good friday, easter sunday, kerala news After the photo was allegedly circulated on social media, a number of the faithful protested.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posting a derogatory photo of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on social media, police said here on Sunday.

Jyothish allegedly pasted a nude picture of a woman in place of Jesus in the photo of crucifixion, hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian faithful during the Holy Week celebrations, police said.

After the photo was allegedly circulated on social media, a number of the faithful protested.

Acting on a complaint, the man was arrested from his residence at Nilambur in Malappuram district on Saturday.

He has been charged under Section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), police said.

