Miss Kerala 2019, runner-up killed in Kochi car crash

Ancy Kabeer, who was crowned Miss Kerala in 2019, and Anjana Shajan, the runner-up in the competition that year, were killed in a car crash in Kochi early Monday morning.

The car in which they were travelling swerved to avoid hitting a two-wheeler and instead rammed into a tree near Chakkaraparambu on the Vytilla-Edappally stretch of the NH66 in the wee hours of Monday. Both models died on the spot. Their remains were shifted to the Ernakulam Medical Centre hospital in Palarivattom. The car was disfigured beyond repair.

Two men, who were in the car at the time of the accident, are under treatment at the hospital. One of them is reportedly in a critical condition.

The two models were travelling to Thrissur after wrapping up a photo session in Kochi when the accident occurred. Families of both models rushed to Kochi upon hearing the news. While Kabeer hailed from Thiruvananthapuram, Shajan’s native town is Thrissur. The two had developed a friendship on the sidelines of the 2019 Miss Kerala event. Kabeer went on to win the Manappuram Miss South India title in 2021.