‘Considering Kerala’s peculiar situation... CRZ norms a big challenge here’

The Indian Express interviews Dr K Padmakumar, ex-member, Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, and former Pro-VC, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies. Excerpts:

What is your opinion on the Maradu issue?

The CRZ violations in this case took place several years back, but the issue came to light only in the last four to five years… As per the coastal zone management plan approved earlier this year, these buildings are in compliance with CRZ norms now. Hence, I would say the issue of violations today is only a technical matter.

What are the challenges in implementing the CRZ norms?

Considering Kerala’s peculiar situation — long coastal land, network of backwaters and high population density — implementing CRZ norms in the state is a big challenge.

This type of law does not exist anywhere else in the world. We have to ponder what we have gained with this law in last two decades. This is an archaic law that needs to be reworked factoring in local conditions.

Are CRZ violations rampant in the state?

The rules are very strict and there is a strong tendency in Kerala to violate them due to real estate pressure and high land prices. There is no parity in implementing the CRZ norms.

Has the KCZMA failed to effectively implement the CRZ norms?

The KCZMA can only ask local bodies and the revenue department to act against the violations. The functioning style of the KCZMA needs to be changed. The members of the KCZMA, who are political appointees, are often under pressure from politicians and builder lobbies to wink at violations. The organisation should comprise experts.