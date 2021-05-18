No Shailaja Teacher in new Pinarayi cabinet as CPM goes for all new faces

In an unexpected turn of events, the LDF has announced that former health minister KK Shailaja will not be part of the new Kerala cabinet. In fact, LDF’s lead ally CPM has decided to drop all ministers from the previous government except Chief Minister-designate Pinarayi Vijayan and bring in new faces. Shailaja has been elected as the party whip.

As health minister Shailaja Teacher, as she is known in the state, had won the Assembly elections from Mattannur of Kannur with a whopping majority of over 60,000 votes. The 64-year-old was hailed and honoured by several international agencies for her leadership in the state’s battle against the deadly Nipah virus and the successful Covid-19 prevention activities in Kerala during the first wave.

The other members of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, as per the party statement are MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, Saji Cheriyan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, V Sivankutty, Muhammed Riyas, Dr R Bindhu, Veena George and Abdul Rahman. Riyas is the son-in-law of Vijayan and DYFI national president.

MB Rajeesh has been chosen as the Speaker and former minister TP Ramakrishnan will be the party’s Parliamentary Secretary.