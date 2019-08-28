Kevin Joseph murder case: 10 get dual life-term in honour killing of Kerala man

The Kottayam principal court on Tuesday awarded dual life imprisonment to ten persons involved in the honour killing of a Dalit Christian youth by his fiancee’s upper caste Christian family last year.

Delivering the verdict, Judge C Jayachandran said that capital punishment for the convicted seemed appropriate but the court was giving them dual life imprisonment keeping in mind their age and the fact that this was their first conviction. The sentences would run concurrently. The court also asked the convicted to pay a fine of Rs 4.85 lakh.

On May 27, 2018, Kevin P Joseph, 24, a native of Kottayam, and his relative Aneesh Sebastian were kidnapped. The abduction was made by a gang led by the family of Kevin’s fiancee Neenu Chacko. Neenu’s family was against their marriage as Kevin was a Dalit. On May 28 last year, though Aneesh was let go by the gang, Kevin’s body was fished out of a canal near Thenmala in Kollam district. The autopsy reports confirmed that Kevin was forcibly made to drown in the canal.

Last week, the court had observed that the case was an incident of honour killing.

Those who were given life sentences included Neenu’s brother Shynu Chacko, her relative Niyas and eight others.

Reacting to the verdict, Joseph said he had expected capital punishment for the accused. “I am not fully satisfied, yet I welcome the dual life sentences to the accused. The legal fight would continue to ensure punishment for Neenu’s father Chacko, (who was acquitted by the trial court for want of evidence),’’ said Kevin’s father.

Their marriage was not registered as Kevin was abducted two days after he moved a joint application for registering their marriage. After the murder of her fiance, Neenu has been staying with his family in Kottayam. “Neenu is not keen to react to the issue now,’’ Joseph added.

Special prosecutor C S Ajayan said the court did not award capital punishment to the convicted considering their young age and that they had not been punished in any criminal case in the past. By not imposing death penalty, the court has granted them a chance to mend their ways, he added.

The court imposed dual life sentences for charges of murder (IPC section 302) and kidnapping for ransom (section 364 A). The convicted were also awarded three-year rigorous imprisonment. The fine to be paid by the convicted would be given to Neenu, Kevin’s father Joseph and Aneesh.