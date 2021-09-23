Keralite women-led start-up to be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai US Pavilion

A women-led start-up from Kerala will be showcased at the US Pavilion of the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai scheduled to be held from next month.

Vydyuthi Energy Service (VES), which made remarkable achievements in the sustainable renewable energy sector in Kerala, will be represented by its co-founder Vani Vijay at Dubai.

Vydyuthi Energy Service is one of the two companies from India selected to be part of the US Pavilion, a company statement said here.

The global meet on gender equality, hosted by the state-run Gender Park in February this year, became the first carbon neutral event of the state government and this was achieved with the support of VES, the energy and carbon consulting start-up recognised by United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (UN-WEP), it said.

The activities of VES in achieving carbon neutrality at the conference led to opening the doors to the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The eligible start-ups are nominated by the US Diplomatic Missions of each country and Vani Vijay and VES was selected through a competitive application process.

VES is a start-up company engaged in research activities for achieving carbon neutrality in various sectors.

The selection of VES in Expo 2020 Dubai will help in ensuring women participation in more ventures at various science and technological sectors, said Vijay.

Around 40 young entrepreneurs and leaders from 20 countries will be part of US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and they will participate in the seven month programme of Pepsico Foundation, the main sponsor US Pavilion, which provides USD five lakh as grant.

Discussions and exchange of ideas on trade, sustainability and future cities, will be part of the programme, it added.

Vyduthi Energy Services, which helps in identifying energy efficiency drivers and adopting viable action plans, was the first company from Kerala which signed an agreement with United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles.

The leadership positions of the Thiruvananthapuram-based company, aims at developing a Kerala model for sustainable energy, are held by women.

Anoop Babu, the founder of VES, said that the invitation for VES to Expo 2020 Dubai is the recognition for women leadership and their efficiency in technological sector. The majority of the staff in management and workers in VES are women, he added.

VES offers consulting, training, project management services, and R&D in the areas of Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, E-mobility, Climate Action, and Carbon Accounting.

VES had already given technical support for various government and private institutions such as Kerala Police Crime Branch, Corporations, Municipalities, NIMS Medicity, schools, and colleges, the statement added.