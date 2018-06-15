Kerala’s Kannur international airport set to become operational in September: All you should know about it

With the opening of Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL), Kerala will be the only state in the country to have four international airports with the others at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode. (Video grab) With the opening of Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL), Kerala will be the only state in the country to have four international airports with the others at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode. (Video grab)

In a significant boost to tourism and the huge non-resident community in the north Malabar region, Kerala’s fourth international airport at Kannur is set to become operational by September. With the opening of the Kannur International Airport, Kerala will have four international airports. The state already has airports at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode.

On completion, the greenfield airport (one built from scratch on a new undeveloped site) will have a 4,000 m runway. It will be the fourth-longest runway in the country, behind only New Delhi (4,430 m), Hyderabad (4,260 m) and Bengaluru (4,120 m).

Built at a cost of Rs 2,292 crore and spread over 2,300 acres, the airport is expected to serve more than one million passengers annually and authorities estimate the number will increase five-fold by 2025.

The airport has a runway suitable for Code E aircraft, like the Boeing B-777 and Airbus A-330. It will be extended later for the operation of Code F aircraft, like Airbus A-380. The integrated 95,000 sq m terminal building, the eighth largest in India, has been built with state-of-the-art facilities.

The Kannur airport is expected to benefit residents of the state working in Middle East, as many are from the Malabar region. Among the tourist destinations expected to gain from the airport becoming operational are Coorg and Mysore in Karnataka, as well as Kerala’s hilly districts like Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.

The airport has received an LEED gold rating for energy and environment conservation, and has a solar power system. While a 7-MW plant has been installed presently, the capacity will be increased to 10 MW in the coming years.

Domestic destinations will be connected by private carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet, who won the bids under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

Domestic destinations from the airport will include Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hubballi, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Solapur and Hindon (Ghaziabad).

