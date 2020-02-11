Kerala’s chief electoral officer robbed of Rs 75000 while flying on Air India

As advised by Air India officials, Meena filed a complaint with the local police in Valiyathura and the corresponding FIR was sent to the airline office in Delhi. As advised by Air India officials, Meena filed a complaint with the local police in Valiyathura and the corresponding FIR was sent to the airline office in Delhi.

Kerala’s chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena was robbed of Rs 75000 from a checked-in suitcase during his flight on Air India from Jaipur to Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week.

Meena told indianexpress.com Wednesday that he had travelled to his native place in Rajasthan to attend a wedding last week. On Feb 9 (Sunday), he was returning from Jaipur to Thiruvananthapuram via Delhi on Air India flight 492 when his money was stolen.

“I had Rs 75000 in an envelope in my suitcase. It was not locked. The bags were scanned and there were some helpers from the airport authority who took my luggage for check-in and requested me to wait in the lounge. They scanned my bags and put it in the aircraft. Since the bags were checked-in directly to Thiruvananthapuram, there was no occasion to check the bags after I landed at Delhi,” he said.

He added, “I boarded the next flight at 6 pm from Delhi and landed at Thiruvananthapuram at 10:30 pm. But when I saw the suitcase, I got suspicious. When I checked inside, the envelope was present but the money was missing. Immediately, I contacted the Air India authorities and informed them about the incident.”

As advised by Air India officials, Meena filed a complaint with the local police in Valiyathura and the corresponding FIR was sent to the airline office in Delhi. The Kerala CEO suspects the money could have been stolen at either of the airports in Delhi or Jaipur. He said the X-ray scanners at the Delhi airport would reveal where the robbery could have taken place.

“Air India has not contacted me so far after I sent the FIR. I hope they take some follow-up action,” Meena said.

