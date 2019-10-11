Kerala youth sets 17-year-old girl ablaze, succumbs to injuries

A 17-year-old girl from Ernakulam district was burned alive by a youth after she rejected his proposal, police said on Thursday. The youth also died after he sustained serious burns. This is the fourth such incident in Kerala this year.

The alleged assailant was a distant relative of the girl.

According to the police, the youth arrived at the girl’s house after Wednesday midnight and wanted to meet her. When the girl came out of the house, the youth doused her with petrol and set her on fire in front of her her parents and sister. The youth, who had already doused himself with petrol also sustained burns.

While the girl died on the spot, the youth succumbed later in a hospital. The girl’s father was also injured while trying to save her.

The girl had earlier complained to the police against the youth for allegedly stalking her. Police had summoned and warned him, but he allegedly continued to harass her.

In June this year, a woman constable was hacked and set on fire by her colleague after she rejected his marriage proposal. While the victim, a mother of two, died on the spot, the assailant succumbed to burns later in a hospital. In another incident in April, an engineering student in Thrissur was set ablaze by a youth who had been harassing the woman for three years.