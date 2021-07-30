Kerala: Youth guns down 24-year-old dental student before killing self

July 30, 2021 8:51:24 pm
A man shot dead a 24-year-old dental student before killing himself with the same gun in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, police said.
According to the police, PV Manasa, a student of Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences in Nellikuzhi in Kothamangalam, was at her rented accommodation near the college when Ragin arrived there around 3 pm Friday. Following a verbal spat, he allegedly shot her at close range with the bullet striking her just below the ear. Minutes later, Ragin is said to have killed himself with the same gun.
Both of them were taken to the nearest hospital but they succumbed to bullet wounds.
Manasa and Ragin, hailing from Kannur district, knew each other, said police, though the reasons for the killing were not clear.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-