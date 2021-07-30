scorecardresearch
Kerala: Youth guns down 24-year-old dental student before killing self

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi |
July 30, 2021 8:51:24 pm
PV Manasa

A man shot dead a 24-year-old dental student before killing himself with the same gun in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, police said.

According to the police, PV Manasa, a student of Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences in Nellikuzhi in Kothamangalam, was at her rented accommodation near the college when Ragin arrived there around 3 pm Friday. Following a verbal spat, he allegedly shot her at close range with the bullet striking her just below the ear. Minutes later, Ragin is said to have killed himself with the same gun.

Both of them were taken to the nearest hospital but they succumbed to bullet wounds.

Manasa and Ragin, hailing from Kannur district, knew each other, said police, though the reasons for the killing were not clear.

