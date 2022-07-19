scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Kerala Youth Cong leader arrested in connection with protest on flight with CM on board

Two YC workers, Farzeen Majeed and Naveen Kumar, were arrested on charges of attempted murders after raised slogans against Vijayan onboard the flight on June 13. LDF convener E P Jayarajan, who was on the same flight, pushed down the Youth Congress workers when they allegedly appeared to be approaching the chief minister.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
July 19, 2022 10:07:14 pm
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Kerala news, Pinarayi Vijayan, Internet Service Providers, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsChief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala Police on Tuesday arrested Youth Congress state vice president and former MLA K S Sabarinadhan on charges of conspiracy and attempt to murder in connection with last month’s Youth Congress workers raising slogan against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on board a flight. Later in the night, a sessions court here granted bail to Sabarinadhan even though the police sought his custody.

In response to the arrest, YC state president Shafi Parambil MLA called the CM a “coward”.

The police had issued a summons to Sabarinadhan to appear on Tuesday in connection with a WhatsApp chat where he suggested waving black flags at the chief minister on a flight. His message read, “CM is coming to Thiruvananthapuram by flight from Kannur. If two persons board the flight and black flag him… any why they cannot be grounded…’’

Two YC workers, Farzeen Majeed and Naveen Kumar, were arrested on charges of attempted murders after raised slogans against Vijayan onboard the flight on June 13. LDF convener E P Jayarajan, who was on the same flight, pushed down the Youth Congress workers when they allegedly appeared to be approaching the chief minister. The arrested YC workers were granted bail by the high court, while a third accused YC worker, who travelled in the same flight, was granted anticipatory bail..

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...

Based on the WhatsApp suggestion shared in the YC group, police arrested Sabarinadhan under sections 120 B (conspiracy), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the summons, Sabarinadhan had turned before city police at 10.30 am on Tuesday. Half an hour later, the district sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram took up his anticipatory bail. His lawyer wanted the court to hear the anticipatory bail plea as the petitioner feared arrest. The court gave an oral direction to the prosecution not to arrest the petitioner. However, around 11.45 am, the government pleader informed the court that police had already arrested the petitioner at 10.50 am. Later, while being taken out from Valiyathura police station in the city, Sabarinadhan alleged conspiracy behind his arrest, which was recorded only at 12.30 pm.

The unexpected arrest of the Youth Congress leader sparked protest. Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil said “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a coward. Kerala is not the Republic of Pinarayi Vijayan. Is there no right to raise slogans or raise black flags as part of protest? We would continue to black flag Vijayan. Let him arrest all on charges of attempt to murder,’’ he said.
Meanwhile, referring to the YC slogan raising against him on board the IndiGo flight, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly that no democratic organisation would organise such “a terror act.”

More from Kerala

Vijayan rejected the Opposition demand that a case should be registered against CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan, who was travelling in the same flight, on charges of manhandling the YC workers who had raised the slogan. Vijayan was of the opinion that Jayarajan had tried to prevent the attack on him and hence no case could be registered against the CPI(M) leader.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

ED arrests Jharkhand CM's political aide on money laundering charges

ED arrests Jharkhand CM's political aide on money laundering charges

Environment ministry amends EIA Rules, exempts highways of strategic importance

Environment ministry amends EIA Rules, exempts highways of strategic importance

DSP run over by truck in Nuh during raid to check illegal mining

DSP run over by truck in Nuh during raid to check illegal mining

India-Pak cricket match to be 'one of the highlights' of CWG 2022: CEO

India-Pak cricket match to be 'one of the highlights' of CWG 2022: CEO

Shinde's direct election move a strike at Cong, NCP hold on grass-roots

Shinde's direct election move a strike at Cong, NCP hold on grass-roots

No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies Sitharaman

No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies Sitharaman

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement