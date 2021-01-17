scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Kerala Xmas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-77 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 12 crores!

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | January 17, 2021 1:30:58 pm
Kerala Lottery Xmas New Year Bumper Result 2021: The consolation prize is Rs 5 lakh. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com.

Kerala State Xmas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-77 Today Results 2021: The Kerala state lottery department will on Sunday announce the results of Kerala State Xmas New Year Bumper Lottery BR-77. While the first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 12 crores, the second and the third winners will get Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

The consolation prize is Rs 5 lakh. The official results are available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 300, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organizes four festival bumper draws —Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

