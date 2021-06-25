Kerala Women’s Commission chief quits after backlash over comments on domestic violence victim

MC Josephine, who has headed the women's panel since 2017, was asked to explain her comments in a meeting of the CPM state secretariat at the AKG Bhawan in Thiruvananthapuram Friday. (Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson MC Josephine resigned after intense public backlash over her insensitive comments to a domestic violence victim during a live television news show.

Josephine, who has headed the women’s panel since 2017, was asked to explain her comments in a meeting of the CPM state secretariat at the AKG Bhawan in Thiruvananthapuram Friday.

But despite her clarification, many members of the secretariat are learnt to have censured her for making such comments while assuming a constitutional post. It’s at the party’s insistence that Josephine submitted her resignation

Josephine, a member of the CPM central committee, made disparaging comments when a woman from Ernakulam district of Kerala called in during a live show on Manorama news to complain of torture at the hands of her husband and mother-in-law. When Josephine asked her why she didn’t approach the police with a complaint, the woman admitted that she didn’t tell anyone. To which, Josephine snapped back, saying, “Enna pinne anubhavicho! (Oh, then you suffer!)”

She advised the complainant to approach the family court so that her family can be compensated. “Did you understand what I said? If you don’t want to live with your husband, you should get a good lawyer and approach the family court to get the dowry back and compensation,” she said.

Her remark led to Opposition parties calling for her sacking as the chief of the women’s panel.

Vadakara MLA and RMP leader KK Rema, in a Facebook post, said, “She has spoken from the outset in a voice that smacks of arrogance and insensitivity, and provides no relief or support for victims. Such remarks underline that she doesn’t understand the sanctity of the post she’s occupying.”

Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil said “she should be appointed as the chief of the anti-women’s commission”.