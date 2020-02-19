Kerala woman killed infant son by hurling him against boulders, claim police

An autopsy later confirmed that the infant had suffered critical head injuries.(Source: ieMalayalam) An autopsy later confirmed that the infant had suffered critical head injuries.(Source: ieMalayalam)

A 22-year-old woman was arrested by Kannur city police on charges of killing her infant son by hurling him against a bunch of granite boulders near the sea. The accused was charged under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and was presented before the local court on Wednesday, said an investigating officer.

According to the police version, Saranya and her husband Pranav had a strained relationship and were living separately. Incidentally, they had gotten married four years ago after a love affair much against the wishes of her parents.

On Sunday night, Pranav came over to Saranya’s home in the coastal area of Thayyil, reportedly at her insistence, where she was living with her family including her mother and brother. The couple later slept in the same room, with their child.

Between 2 am and 3 am early Monday, Saranya carrying her son, Viyan, reportedly walked to the beach nearby, climbed up on the seawall and proceeded to hurl her child towards the bunch of granite boulders below.

“When she threw the infant for the first time, he began to cry. So she picked her up and hurled him at the boulders again to make sure he died,” the officer claimed.

An autopsy later confirmed that the infant had suffered critical head injuries. After the act, the accused walked back to her home and continued to sleep.

On Monday morning, the family, noticing that the child was missing, filed a complaint at the local police station. A few hours later, the infant’s body was recovered from the boulders by search parties. But on interrogation, both Saranya and Pranav gave conflicting statements raising suspicion among the police about the involvement of the couple in the child’s murder. In fact, in the initial rounds of the questioning, Saranya reportedly pointed to her husband as the culprit behind the crime.

But on further probe, the police claimed that the 22-year-old confessed to the crime. As part of evidence, the police found the presence of sea-water on the clothes she was wearing on the night of the murder. The officer claimed Saranya had a secret relationship with another man and wanted to lead a life with him. The call and message logs on her phone pointed to the presence of such a relationship. The police also ruled out the involvement of her husband and her paramour in the murder.

When asked about any eye-witnesses to the murder or any additional scientific evidence they had in the case, the officer declined to answer. Questions still remain regarding the mental circumstances that led the accused to commit such a crime.

On Wednesday morning, the Thayyil neighbourhood witnessed stormy scenes when the police brought Saranya to her home for collection of evidence. Several locals and other family members booed her and even issued threats that she be stoned to death in a similar way.

Her father Valsaraj told Asianet, a local news channel, “My wife and I will be very happy if they (the court) gives her a death sentence.”

