Kerala becomes latest non-BJP-ruled state to withdraw general consent to CBI probes

Vijayan recently said central probe agencies analysing policies and programmes of the state government was 'in no way acceptable to those who believe in democratic values'. (File)

Following in the footsteps of non-BJP-ruled states like West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, Kerala on Wednesday withdrew “general consent” given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state.

The decision, which was finalised in a Cabinet meeting, means the central agency will have to get consent from the ruling LDF government for every case it registers in Kerala. However, the withdrawal of “general consent” will not have a bearing on cases that CBI has already been investigating.

Earlier this week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed central investigating agencies, saying they had exceeded their jurisdiction to “malign and destabilise” an elected state government. In fact, for some time now, leading constituents of the ruling LDF, CPI(M) and CPI, wanted the government to take steps to curb the CBI taking up probes.

Explained | Withdrawing ‘general consent’ to CBI: What this means

Earlier, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party wanted the government to look into legal options to prevent “misuse” of CBI as a political weapon. “Even Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has stated against using CBI as a political weapon. States have every right to decide on the probe agency in a state-level issue as per the federal principles,” he had said.

The decision comes at a time when CBI has registered an FIR in a case of alleged Foreign Currency Regulations Act (FCRA) violation by Life Mission, a state government entity. However, the Kerala High Court stayed the CBI investigation in October following a plea by Life Mission.

The CBI is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act that makes consent of a state government mandatory for conducting the investigation in that state. Since the CBI has jurisdiction only over Central government departments and employees, it can investigate a case involving state government employees or a violent crime in a state only after the government concerned gives consent.

General consent is given by states so that the CBI can seamlessly conduct its investigation and not seek the state government nod for every case — unlike the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has jurisdiction across the country.

In October, the Maharashtra government under Uddhav Thackeray withdrew consent to the central agency. In November 2018, the West Bengal government under TMC and the Andhra Pradesh government, then under TDP, also did the same. The two states had alleged that the agency was being used to target the Opposition. In Andhra, however, the YSRCP government restored consent after coming to power last year. In July this year, Congress-ruled Rajasthan withdrew consent to the central agency.

