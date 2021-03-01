Kerala Win Win Lottery W-605 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 75 lakh!

scorecardresearch
Kerala Win Win Lottery W-605 Today Results: The money to be awarded to the participant winning the second prize is Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner will get 1 lakh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
March 1, 2021 12:00:19 pm
Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-605 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of KeralaWin Win Lottery W-605 on Sunday. The first prize is worth Rs 7,500,000. The money to be awarded to the participant winning the second prize is Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winner will get 1 lakh.

The lottery also offers a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. The live results will be declared at 3 pm while the official results will be available on keralalotteries.com from 4 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

