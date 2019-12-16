Follow Us:
Monday, December 16, 2019

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-543 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 65 lakh!

Kerala State Win Win Lottery W-543 Today Results: The official results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 16, 2019 1:00:19 pm
Kerala Win Win Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Monday will announce the results Kerala Win Win Lottery W-543. The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The official results are available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

