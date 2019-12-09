Follow Us:
Monday, December 09, 2019
  • Kerala Win Win Lottery W-542 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 65 lakh!

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-542 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 65 lakh!

Kerala State Win Win Lottery W-542 Today Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2019 9:50:54 am
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery today results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, karunya plus lottery, karunya plus lottery result, kn293, kn293 lottery result, karunya plus lottery kn 293 result, kerala lottery result kn 293, kerala lottery result kn 293 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today karunyaplus, kerala lottery result karunya plus Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750. (Representational Image)

Kerala Win Win Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W-542. The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement