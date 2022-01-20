Kerala: Confessional video of MBBS graduate arrested on drug charges becomes public, probe on

A confessional video of a young medical professional, who was arrested on charges of possessing narcotic drugs, has become public through social media platforms. Thrissur city police has ordered a probe into the incident, in connection with the arrest of an MBBS graduate on Tuesday.

Thrissur city police commissioner R Adithya said, “We have launched an internal inquiry into the leakage of the confessional video. We have to find out who has taken the video and shared it on social media. However, I don’t think the issue involves any violation of the rights of an alleged accused or a person in police custody,’’ said the commissioner.

The house surgeon at government medical college in Thrissur was nabbed from his hostel premises on Tuesday early morning. Police seized 2.75 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, a psychoactive drug) and an empty bottle, which allegedly used to stock hashish oil from his room. He was arrested when 15 days were left for completion of the house surgency (internship after the MBBS).

The confessional video showed the man reportedly telling police that he used to supply narcotic drugs to 15 other doctors and subsequently disclosed a few names.

Police said the man, a native of Kozhikode, has been peddling synthetic substances to medical professionals for the last three years. “Early this year, a drug peddler was arrested from the premises of the medical college hospital. We got a lead from the arrested drug peddler about the involvement of medical students and professionals in the racket. The doctor was arrested based on specific input and after months of monitoring of the drug abuse in the college premises,’’ said police.