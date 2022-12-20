‘Seeking absolute freedom… not justifiable’: Kerala university to HC on Kozhikode Medical College hostel curfew

Justifying a notification barring female students of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, from going out of their hostel after 9.30 pm, the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) on Tuesday told the Kerala High Court that “seeking absolute freedom on attaining the age of 18 may not be appropriate and good for the society” and added that “maturation is fully accomplished at the age of 25”.

The court was considering a petition filed by female students of the Kozhikode medical college, who challenged a directive of the higher education department that prevented them from going out of the ladies’ hostel after 9.30 pm.

The medical college is affiliated to KUHS.

The bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran, which is considering the petition, had earlier flayed the directive and sought the views of stakeholders, including the university.

In an affidavit submitted before the high court, the university said, “Opening up the gates of hostels without any regulation, would be detrimental to the society at large if the same is done without a proper scientific study.

Various studies conducted on the adolescent behaviour point to the fact that the percentage (of) road accidents and fatalities, use of drugs and other substances, rate of suicides and homicides etc. are very high among them. It is respectfully submitted that the age of adolescence is too risky to be handled and seeking absolute freedom, which the petitioners may not even get at their homes, is not justifiable.”

To substantiate its argument, the KUHS said, “The age of maturity does not necessarily bring in brain maturation.

Neurobehavioral, neuro-morphological, neurochemical, neurophysiological and neuropharmacological evidence suggests that the brain remains in an active state of maturation during adolescence. Such evidences support the hypothesis that the adolescent brain is structurally and functionally vulnerable to environmental stresses, risky behaviour, drug addiction, impaired driving and unprotected sex.”

It continued, “The development of prefrontal cortex of the brain is very important for complex behavioural performance and the development and maturation of prefrontal cortex is fully accomplished at the age of 25 years.”

The petitioners had highlighted grievances related to the regulation of exit and entry into hostels maintained by the colleges.

But the university told the high court that timings are fixed taking note of every eventuality and in case of any genuine need, permissions could be obtained from the authorities concerned. The university is also duty-bound to ensure discipline in the affiliated colleges as well as the hostels run by the affiliated institutions, it said.

“Basically, a hostel is different from a hotel or other similar accommodation available. The discipline in the hostel is ensured by regulating several activities, which take place in the hostel. Such regulations are necessary to ensure discipline in the hostel. Many of such regulations also serve as a step to ensure the safety of the students,” it said.