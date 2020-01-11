Kerala: Two of Kochi’s four Maradu flats levelled through controlled blasts

The H20 Holy Faith was the first building to be demolished on Saturday. (Express photo: Nitin RK) The H20 Holy Faith was the first building to be demolished on Saturday. (Express photo: Nitin RK)

In a spectacular controlled implosion, two of the four high-rise waterfront residential complexes at Kochi’s Maradu — H20 Holy Faith and twin towers of Alfa Serene — were pulled down by the Kerala government Saturday, thereby implementing the Supreme Court directions passed last year.

The H20 Holy Faith apartment was the first building that was demolished at 11.18 am. The 19-storey building came crashing down within seconds of the explosion done on different floors. Minutes later, the 16-storey high Alfa Serene towers were torn down in a similar explosion. Sirens were sounded ahead of both explosions as a cautionary measure.

People residing in a 200-metre radius of the two illegal buildings were evacuated hours prior to the demolition. Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of more than four people, came into force at 8 am in the area around the two residential complexes.

Thousands of people gathered to watch Kerala’s first major demolition of residential complexes from outside the evacuation zone.

The Jain Coral Cove complex, the biggest of the four, will be demolished on Sunday, January 12 at 11 am, followed by Golden Kayaloram, the smallest, at 2 pm.

On Friday, officials of the district administration, police and contractors conducted a successful mock drill of the demolition exercise, making sure their security apparatus was right for the much-anticipated event on Saturday.

This past week, after the conclusion of pre-blasting works, high-grade emulsion explosives were brought to the four residential complexes in highly-guarded vans and filled into holes drilled into pillar columns on certain floors.

Over the past two months, workers of the two demolition firms – Edifice Engineering and Vijay Steels – have been engaged in tearing down all ancillary structures, reducing the apartments to a bare concrete skeletal frame. Doors, windows and balcony railings were pulled out. Non-load-bearing walls were taken out to ensure a swift and clean fall. Steel and concrete joints of staircases were disconnected. The compounds were sealed off from the public and police officers deployed for security. Tall iron sheets were raised around the apartments to prevent splinters of concrete blocks.

Saturday’s demolition was in line with the top court order, passed on September 27, 2019, as they were in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The Court had also directed the state government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the flat owners. It said this money can be recovered from those responsible for erecting the structures.

