scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Latest news

Kerala: Top court upholds HC order exempting nun accommodations, hostels from paying building tax

Under Section 3(1)(b) of the Act, buildings that are used principally for religious, charitable or educational purposes, or as factories or workshops, are exempted from building tax.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 3, 2021 5:05:09 am
Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court Tuesday upheld a Kerala High Court ruling which held that residential accommodation for nuns and hostels run by colleges for their students will be eligible for exemption from paying building tax under the Kerala Building Tax Act, 1975.

Under Section 3(1)(b) of the Act, buildings that are used principally for religious, charitable or educational purposes, or as factories or workshops, are exempted from building tax.

The state, in its appeal, had argued that a building used principally for religious or educational purposes can only be a building that is used for religious/educational activity and not for activity which has no direct connection with religious/educational activity — such as residential quarters for nuns, priests or hostel accommodation for students.

Click here for more

However, the top court bench of Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai dismissed the contention.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 02: Latest News

Advertisement