Kerala to prepare database of adults over 30 to prevent and detect lifestyle diseases: Veena George

The Kerala Government is in the process of preparing a database of all adults over the age of 30 for early detection and treatment of lifestyle diseases, state Health Minister Veena George announced on Saturday.

“It will be done at the Panchayat level with the help of local bodies, MPs and MLAs,” George said, according to ANI. She made the statement while inaugurating a “Hridayathil Hibi Eden” project, initiated by the Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden, whereby around 100 needy patients will undergo free angioplasty treatment.

“The government is mulling to conduct a study on what kind of Cancer is prevalent in Kerala and what measures that the government needs to take to reduce such disease,” she added. The health minister also highlighted how Ernakulam district can be developed as a health tourism centre for patients from across the world.

“Kerala will embrace Indian medical and modern medical facilities and transform Ernakulam into the health tourism centre,” she explained. “Ernakulam has facilities in the world to provide the best medical treatment compared to part of the country. We are in discussion with the Ministry of tourism and Ayush in this regard.”