Kerala to form people’s disaster response force: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Against the backdrop of recurring landslides and other calamities, the Kerala government on Thursday decided to form a people’s disaster defence force in the state and to undertake a study on the state’s land utilisation.

After a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that trained volunteers would be deployed as defence force under the fire and rescue department. “The civil defence force is being floated in the wake of repeated instances of landslides and other natural calamities…,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government aims to use the service of the force for protection of the elderly and children. Its service could be expanded to curb drug rackets.