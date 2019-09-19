Kerala’s Rs 12 crore lottery jackpot goes to six jewellery employees in Kollam

Kerala’s biggest-ever lottery jackpot Thiruvonam Bumper, carrying a prize of Rs 12 crore, has gone to six jewellery employees in Kollam district who pooled in money to buy the winning ticket. The coveted prize announced at 2 pm Thursday at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, went to the holders of ticket number TM 160869.

The holders of the winning ticket are Ronny, Subin Thomas, Ramjin, Rajeevan, Ratheesh, and Vivek who work as salesmen at the Chunkath Jewellery store in Kollam district’s Karunagappally.

“We often pool in funds to buy lottery tickets in the past. This time also, we just bought a ticket for fun,” Vivek, unable to hide his excitement, told Mathrubhumi News, a local television channel. “It still hasn’t sunk in that we have actually won the big prize. Let’s believe it first. And then we can plan on what we want to do with the money,” added Subin Thomas.

Each of them had pooled in Rs 50 each to buy the Rs 300 ticket of the Thiruvonam bumper from an agent. The main dealer of the winning ticket has been identified as Sivankutty of the Sreemuruga Lottery agency from Alappuzha. Follow LIVE updates in Malayalam

The winners of the Rs 12-crore jackpot will get an estimated Rs 6.18 crore, after deducting agency commissions and taxes. The second, third and fourth prizes carry cash awards of Rs 5 crore, Rs 2 crore, and Rs 1 crore respectively.

The Thiruvonam Bumper, the biggest of the lotteries in the state, has been extremely popular this time, with over 95% of the estimated 46 lakh tickets getting sold out before Thursday. The state government is expected to rake in a whopping revenue from the ticket sales.