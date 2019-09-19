Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery BR-69 Today Results: First Prize worth is 12 crore!

Kerala Thiruvonam or Onam Bumper Lottery BR-69 Today Results: The much-awaited results of the Thiruvonam bumper or Kerala Onam Bumper lottery will be announced on Thursday at 2 pm. The first prize winner will bag a whopping Rs 12 crore, while the second and third prizes will fetch Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery BR-69 Results: Check here

Those who have taken the Thiruvonam bumper BR-69 lottery can check the official result from 2 pm when it is declared on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The winners will have to surrender their tickets within 30 days of the announcement of the draw to a bank or government lottery office with valid id proofs. Each ticket costs Rs 300. The sale of tickets, which began on July 21, will conclude tomorrow.

The winner, however, will not take the entire sum back home. He or she will have to settle for Rs 6.18 crore after the mandatory deductions of agency commissions and income tax. While agency commission is 10 per cent of the prize money, a 30 per cent of the income tax would be levied (plus applicable surcharge and cess).

This lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws on Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. Apart from the seven daily and multiple bumper draws, there are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper draws as well.