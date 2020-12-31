Kerala teacher goes old-school to send New Year wishes to students he met online

Dileep, who hails from Kuyiloor village, hopes that he would be able to meet them in person soon and hand the cards before the end of the academic year. (Photo credit: Special arrangement)

Dileep PV, a high school teacher in Kerala’s Kannur district, has been busy sending New Year wishes on postcards for the last few days in a bid to gift smiles to over 250 students as 2020, which he labelled as an ‘unsettled year’, nears its end.

The Hindi teacher, who handles classes for students from classes 8 to 10 at KPC Higher Secondary School, Pattannur, told indianexpress.com that the idea stemmed from his urge to communicate with his students in a manner that is unfamiliar to many these days. “I have been seeing and listening to my students in a very limited manner using online methods as schools remained closed due to the pandemic since this academic year began. I wanted them to know that each one of them is special to me and I look forward to them reaching great heights and drawing more lessons from of their textbooks,” he said.

The 32-year-old, who has been into teaching since 2012, said he began working on this initiative from the beginning of December.

“Collecting their (his students’) residential addresses was difficult but I managed to get most of them through online messaging platforms. While I have interacted with nearly 300 students across batches at the new school which I joined this academic year, some others could not be reached,” he said.

Once classes resume, the headmaster is hopeful that the response to Dileep's initiative could be harnessed to launch a new club or group for letter writing and encourage similar activities.

Dileep, who hails from Kuyiloor village, hopes that he would be able to meet them in person soon and hand the cards before the end of the academic year. “Let’s forget the past (year) like pages of a written diary and welcome the New Year with new hope, aspirations and dream of a better living,” read the message on each card in Malayalam.

The high school teacher said he is delighted that his initiative has fetched the desired response. “My initiative also aimed at making students aware of the postal system which was used widely in days when smartphones and even wired telephones were a rarity. This was also my humble way of introducing postcards and the legacy of letter-writing to them with a pinch of nostalgia for their parents as well,” added a beaming Dileep.

Gireesh Kumar, the headmaster of the school said, he was overwhelmed by the response from parents and students alike. “This novel initiative has won many hearts already. While students have also missed coming to school this year, this token of love and care reaching each one of them will surely have a positive impact on their lives going forward,” he said, adding that he rang up Dileep to congratulate him for putting this thought into practice.

The headmaster added that all teachers are excited to welcome back around 200 students out of the total 2,000, who are expected to attend classes from the first day of 2021. The government has announced lifting of the Covid-induced restrictions in schools from January 1. “While utmost care has been taken to ensure everyone’s safety, our school will finally feel like one for the first time this academic year, tomorrow,” he said on Thursday.

Once classes resume, the headmaster is hopeful that the response to Dileep’s initiative could be harnessed to launch a new club or group for letter writing and encourage similar activities.